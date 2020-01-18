Why serial drug offender wants to be PM

A FORMER playboy model and serial drug offender has aspirations to be the next prime minister after seeing a lack of leadership over the fire crisis, her lawyer says.

Azzra Hughes walked from court yesterday with just a $1000 fine and a two-month driving ban over a string of drug and traffic offences.

It was the fourth time she had been found guilty of drug-related charges in just over 18 months. On each occasion she has avoided convictions.

Former Playboy model Azzra Hughes. Picture: Instagram.

Hughes' Helensvale property was raided by detectives on July 18. They uncovered drugs and utensils including 3g of cocaine in the pocket of a jacket in her walk-in robe.

Defence solicitor Campbell MacCallum, of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, told Southport Magistrates Court the drugs found were not hers and her former partner was the intended target.

"They (the police) were well aware he was staying at those particular hours at my client's place," he said.

"They were well aware that she was participating in some drug use with him."

Defence solicitor Campbell MacCallum, of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, walks from Southport Courthouse with client Azzra Hughes. Picture: Jacob Miley

He told the court Hughes had been in a "stable relationship" for two-and-a-half months with a man without a criminal history.

The court was told Hughes also crashed her White Range Rover into a parked car at Ashmore after picking up a friend in the early hours of September 26.

A roadside drug test returned a negative reading. Further blood analysis revealed small amounts of drugs were in her blood.

Hughes yesterday pleaded guilty to nine offences, including a string of drug charges, drive without due care and attention and driving while a drug was present in blood.

Hughes is a ‘changed person’, according to her lawyer. Picture: Instagram

Outside of court Mr MacCallum said Hughes was "changed person" and had now set her sights on being Australia's next prime minister.

Hughes, whose Instagram account says "political candidate", had expressed interest in the wake of the country's fire crisis, he said.

"Because of her home town Cobargo affected by the fires, she saw how little the Prime Minister did for that, and she's thinking about getting into politics so she could make a difference herself," Mr MacCallum said.

Azzra Hughes wants to become a politician. Picture: Instagram

He said many of her family and friends had been affected by the blaze. She planned to continue to study and would soon make inquiries with government agencies, he said.

Last month, after other court proceedings, Hughes said she wanted to start an active wear clothing line.

Magistrate Kay Philipson praised Hughes' rehabilitation process.

For driving with relevant drug in blood, she was disqualified from driving for two months and convictions were recorded.

She was fined $1000 for remaining offences with no convictions recorded.