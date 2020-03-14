Why Osher gave up alcohol

To mark a significant sobriety milestone, Osher Gunsberg has shared a candid post about the day he gave up alcohol and broke ‘an ever decreasing spiral’

To mark a significant sobriety milestone, Osher Gunsberg has shared a candid post about the day he gave up alcohol and broke ‘an ever decreasing spiral’

OSHER Gunsberg has opened up about the day he gave up alcohol to mark a decade of sobriety.

While sharing a photo he took of himself ten years ago today, Gunsberg said on his podcast, Better Than Yesterday, "it was the 1st day I woke up and said 'That's it. I can never drink like that again' and meant it."

The Brisbane-raised television host said every time he had promised himself over the months and years prior that he "wouldn't get plastered", he failed after opening the first beer.

Gunsberg is now celebrating 10 years of sobriety.

"No matter what I tried … it was inevitable that by the time the night was over, something would be broken, someone would be angry and I wouldn't remember a thing that happened," he continued.

That final night of drinking he said was no different, "just another night of me being a boorish, belligerent drunk, vomiting on myself, frightening those I'm with, being inappropriate to strangers and humiliating people who care about me".

"I was trapped in a pattern of behaviour that was on an ever decreasing spiral and at ever increasing velocity. The difference was that I just couldn't do it one more time," Gunsberg continued.

Gunsberg and wife Audrey Griffin with their cavoodle and ring bearer, Frankie. Picture: Jonathan Ng

So, Gunsberg picked up the phone and reached out to a sober friend for help, making the choice not to drink that day, and every day since.

"The things that I used to drink at are still around, but now I deal with them better," he said.

"I'm a work in progress, not perfection."

"That work has given me a loving family, an incredible wife, a career, and happiness beyond anything I could have imagined back when I was drinking."

Gunsberg, who welcomed his first child, a son named Wolfgang, last year, paid tribute to his wife Audrey Griffin, describing her as his "reward for everything that happened" before they met.