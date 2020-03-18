Why I’ve held onto one copy of the QT for twenty years

The Queensland Times journalist Paige Ashby with a Making the Grade from the year 2000 that featured her photo from Bundamba State School.

One of the biggest milestones of childhood is starting school.

At five-years-old I started my first year at Bundamba State Primary School. I remember the day a photographer from The Queensland Times showed up to take our class photo.

Each class was lined up as we waited for our turn in front of the camera.

The day our little faces appeared in the QT was an exciting one. Mum brought home the paper and I was amazed to see my friends and I featured on the pages of The Queensland Times.

The grade was filled with my newest friends and some of the people who I would end up sitting beside 12 years later as we studied for our final exams together.

I still have copies of the paper from that day and when I look through it now, I spot new friends I made along the way who had started their first year at other schools in the region.

Others I look back at and wonder who they grew up to become.

The Queensland Times journalist Paige Ashby in grade 1 at Bundamba State Primary School.

It’s been 20 years since my first newspaper appearance and I now work for that very paper.

I’ve watched as our team has worked to pull off the mammoth effort of organising and photographing 228 prep classes and thousands of kids.

There are a lot more schools, classes and children than there were back in 2000.

As our photographers have processed each photo, we’ve swooned over their adorable faces and laughed at their funny expressions.

Hopefully it will be something the Prep classes of 2020 can hold on to and look back on in 20 years’ time, just as I have done with mine.

The My First Year 2020 feature will be FREE with your QT on Wednesday March 25.

Parents can reserve a copy by contacting their nearest newsagent.