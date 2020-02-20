Menu
Dripping tap. PHOTO: Jessica McGrath
Why Ipswich residents are paying more for water

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
20th Feb 2020 5:30 AM
IPSWICH residents are paying an average of $45 more on their residential water and sewerage bill than those living in Brisbane.

The average water bill in Ipswich, based on water usage of 150kl a year, is $380.77 compared with $335.95 in Brisbane.

Urban Utilities spokesman Michelle Cull said the organisation was working hard to reduce the price gap between Ipswich and Brisbane.

“This financial year, we froze our component of the average residential water and sewerage bill in Ipswich,” she said.

This does not include the State Government’s state bulk water charge.

“Prices are higher in Ipswich as we’ve invested significantly more in water and sewerage infrastructure in Ipswich,” Ms Cull said.

“By way of comparison, we’ve invested around $4000 per property in Ipswich and $700 per property in Brisbane over the past 10 years.

“When Urban Utilities began operating in 2010, water and sewerage prices in Ipswich were 38 per cent higher than Brisbane.

“By limiting price increases in Ipswich to below inflation, we’ve been able to reduce the bill difference by more than 40 per cent.”

The average annual price increase in Ipswich over the past ten years has been 1.5 per cent an annum.

Ms Cull said Urban Utilities has invested more than $500 million in capital works in Ipswich since 2010.

“This financial year, we’re nearing completion on $4.7 million of works to renew Ipswich’s water pipes.

“Works have already finished across nine streets with another two locations to be completed in the coming months.

“A $22 million upgrade to the Bundamba sewage treatment plant is also under way, and will be completed by the end of the year.”

