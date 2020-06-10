Menu
Marty and Jess fell in love on national TV.
TV

‘Why I hooked up on Big Brother’

by Lexie Cartwright
10th Jun 2020 1:41 PM

They were the first couple to properly seal the deal on Big Brother.

Jess Hardy and Nathan "Marty" Martin were the pin-up Australian reality TV romance of 2002, the pair getting very intimate with each other while cameras were rolling inside the iconic house.

Controversially, Marty had a girlfriend outside the compound at the time, and was sensationally dumped upon his exit from the house.

Marty and Jess: A true Australian TV love story. Picture: Supplied
Marty and Jess managed to make it to the top four, while Marty was pipped to the post by winner Peter Corbett, who took home the $250,000 prize.

While all that drama wasn't exactly the best way to kick off their love story, the pair went on to wed in 2004 in a marriage that got its own televised series, Marty and Jess: An Outback Wedding.

Alas, the pair were divorced in 2006, with Marty now happily married to another woman and Jess now "embarrassingly single".

Speaking on Triple M's Moonman In The Morningtoday, Jess revealed why she thought it was a good idea to have sex on national TV.

"I'm not an exhibitionist, but you do kind of forget and you like the intimacy, you feel like you've got an ally, you get a little cosy and before too long it's the dancing doona all over again," she laughed.

"It's just a comfort thing. Dad said to me when I got out, 'Couldn't you wait?' but when the intense chemistry is there and you're unable to leave, it's undeniable.

"It feels like it's the right thing at the time, you don't remember the cameras are there."

Briefly discussing their split, which was a big deal when it happened after we watched the couple fall in love in real time, Jess said there was "not much (French kissing) once we got married".

Marty and Jess: An Outback Wedding.
"He's got a happy ending with another lovely lady, they've got a family and he's all loved up. He's back on the farm."

After Big Brother, Jess moved on to a career in radio and studied law, and also appeared on another reality show, Dating in the Dark.

 

 

 

Originally published as 'Why I hooked up on Big Brother'

