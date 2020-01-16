Why Cyrell Paule swears off MAFS

Controversial Married At First Sight contestant Cyrell Paule won't be watching when the new season kicks off in a few weeks. And it is not for the reason many would think.

The heavily pregnant mother-to-be says she has never been one to watch reality television.

"I am going to be a mother so I will be more focused on my child than sitting down to watch Married At First Sight.

"I probably won't be watching it to be honest. I didn't even watch the show before I went on it. I only watched when I was on it so I won't be watching this year. I have never been a person that really watches reality TV shows."

Married at First Sight TV contestant Cyrell Paule pictured at Drummoyne. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

Paule is due to give birth on February 22 and has said partner Eden Dally, who was a contestant on Love Island in 2018, will be a "great dad".

She is one of the most memorable contestants in franchise, which has been widely criticised for being exploitative.

And another former contestant, Tracey Jewel, has said she is currently considering legal action against Channel 9 and the show's production company Endemol Shine Australia.

Pregnant Cyrell Jimenez Paule. Picture: Instagram

Paule though won't be suing.

"From my own personal experience, I never had any issues. I was who I was and owned every action that I did there," she said. "I am not going to say the producers pressured me. I was genuine in everything that I did and I don't regret anything. I don't see myself starting any actions because I am owning what I did there."

Paule was partnered with Nic Jovanovic on the show although the pair broke up while shooting.

Cyrell and Nic on Married At First Sight. Instagram.

She met Dally afterwards.

"Things happen for a reason," she said of her relationship with Dally. "Like all couples we had our issues. They say pregnancy is the toughest time for all couples, especially for me with my hormones and him not understanding that at the time. At the end of the day, you sit there and decide what is more important and we decided to be there for one another and the love for our child. When bad things happen and you show that you are willing to fight and be together as a couple, that makes you pull through."