Why are Bluesfest punters still waiting for refunds?

BY NOW, Bluesfest 2020 should be a memory of five days of music and fun.

But for many it's become a source of frustration, as the festival was cancelled and they are still waiting for refunds.

A number of music lovers ‒ who have requested anonymity ‒ agreed the silence from Bluesfest and ticketing company Moshtix was the most frustrating part of the process.

"I live in Queensland and when you try to call Bluesfest on their phone number, nobody answers, there is just a recording asking to leave a message but I never heard back from them, and that's bad because I really love the festival," one punter said.

"I bough my ticket in 2019 like I do every year, they've had my money for months now, and now the actual festival dates have passed and we haven't had a chance for a refund. It's just not fair," a Byron Shire resident said.

On April 5, festival director Peter Noble published a message on Bluesfest's website.

"We will find a way to continue and present in 2021," the message reads.

"I am a veteran; having been in this incredible industry since the 60s I have never experienced such a dire situation.

"As a premier event, we need to present another Bluesfest not only for ourselves but also for the entire entertainment industry to see that there will be a brighter day and that as an industry we will come back from this."

"We are humbled by the incredible response we have received and by the outpouring of love from our ticketholders, music industry and our local community."

Previously, the festival announced its insurance provider confirmed their claim was to be processed as a matter of urgency.

"Please be assured, as soon as we have a time frame when refunds will be available, we will be in touch to advise on your refund options for your 2020 tickets or your ticketing options for Bluesfest 2021," the statement on the festival's website reads.

"Customers that purchased tickets via Moshtix will be contacted directly by Moshtix's customer service team.

"Customers that purchased tickets at the 2019 festival or directly via the Bluesfest website prior to the 10th July 2019 will be contacted directly by Bluesfest."

In the meantime, music lovers are hoping both to get their refunds but also to enjoy Bluesfest again next year.

"I love the festival, but I need my money back soon," one music lover said.

"I hope I can go back next year when all this is behind us, but this delay is making me think twice about it."

Bluesfest Byron Bay was contacted for comment.