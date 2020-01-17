Who makes the All-Star Mile and why

ADAM Trinder has described Mystic Journey's leg infection as "a hiccup" but expects her to be back into the swing of things next week and then it will be full steam ahead to the All-Star Mile at Caulfield on March 14.

The infection though is likely to end any chance of the four-year-old mare stepping out in Tasmania to kick off her campaign.

Trinder said the leg infection in a soft tissue in her left front leg had cleared up with the use of antibiotics and she would be back walking for the rest of this week.

Trinder said he's now had to adjust her All-Star Mile lead-in and she would most likely run in only the Futurity Stakes at Caulfield on February 22.

"It's a hiccup. I was going to trial her next Tuesday but won't now. It's taken a race out of her campaign," Trinder said.

That race was going to be either the Orr Stakes at Caulfield on February 8 or the Thomas Lyons Stakes at Elwick on Sunday, February 9.

"In regards to the All-Star Mile, it's one less opportunity to give her a lead-in run and we've lost five days of solid training."

Mystic Journey’s defence of the All-Star Mile has been thrown into disarray.

Voting opened for the All-Star Mile on Thursday and there was a lot of movement in the leaderboard.

For the first time New Zealanders could vote and they pushed their champion mare Melody Belle to the top of the leaderboard in the early stages.

Queensland three-year-old colt Alligator Blood then replaced her but the 800 owners who race Star Missile with Shelley Hancox Syndications stepped in and sent him to the top.

Last year the same syndicate manager was to get Star Missile's half brother Urban Ruler into the inaugural All-Star Mile.

The surprise packets on the opening day were the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Heart Of Puissance and First Light Racing's 2018 VRC Oaks winner Aristia, who were prominent.

Two other Victorian-trained galloper's Daniel Bowman's Begood Toya Mother and Logan McGill's Gold Fields were also in the top 10 late on day one.

Mystic Journey was just outside the top 10.

THE ALL-STAR MILE

CAULFIELD, MARCH 14

1600m $5m

All ambassadors will be announced on March 1.

KEY DATES

** Voting closes Sunday, February 16.

** Top 10 votegetters will be offered a start on

Monday, February 17

** The top 10 horses will be finalised on Thursday, February 20.

** The winners of the Futurity Stakes and the Blamey Stakes are granted golden tickets into the race.

** Three wildcards are granted to runners not voted into the top 10. Two more wildcards are available if the Futurity and Blamey Stakes winners choose not to run

** The wildcard horses will be announced on or before Monday, March 2

WHO MAKES THE CUT

Michael Manley selects a possible field made up of wildcards and votes

1. ALLIGATOR BLOOD

A website described him as Australia's most popular horse this week and that could be correct judging by the early support for him in the All-Star Miles votes. The Queenslanders have got right behind him.

2. MELODY BELLE

Whether by votes or via a wildcard she'll be in the field. Kiwis have already shown their intention to get the 10 times Group 1 winning mare into the line-up.

3. KOLDING

Chris Waller has declared it's not ideal to prepare a horse for a race he's not certain to gain a start in but expect regardless of how many votes he gets, being a Epsom Handicap winner and a Golden Eagle winner he'll gain a wildcard.

Kolding is already arguably the best miler in the country after his Epsom and Golden Eagle triumphs.

4. MYSTIC JOURNEY

You'd be surprised if last year's inaugural winner didn't get enough votes to defend her crown. Regardless she'll get in with a wildcard.

5. FIERCE IMPACT

He emerged as one of the top milers taking out Victoria's two major mile races last spring the Toorak Handicap and the Cantala Stakes. He's at the top of the wildcard queue.

6. ARISTIA

She's a VRC Oaks winner and her owners First Light Racing have been proactive in trying to get her in. She's made a great start in the votes.

7. STAR MISSILE

Last year Shelley Hancox Syndications managed to get his half brother into the race Urban Ruler with their 800 member syndicate getting behind him. He's a horse on the up in contrast to Urban Ruler and surely he'll get in.

8. HARBOUR VIEWS

Exciting prospect who won five of his first six starts before he finished second to Star Missile. Popular Warrnambool trainer Matt Williams will surely get his training base of Warrnambool behind him as will OTI syndications.

Begood Toya Mother takes out the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes during the spring.

9. BEGOOD TOYA MOTHER

He's likely to steal some Warrnambool support from Harbour Views. He's a Group 1 winner with an eye-catching name and a popular young trainer in Daniel Bowman.

10. ADMIRAL'S JOKER

Emerged last year as a potential top-liner winning five races in a row before finishing second at Flemington. His trainer Kylie Vella uses the Colac racetrack and she's already got the local racing club behind her.

11. DALASAN

Promising three-year-old colt with a stack of ability. He's a great chance to be voted in as the state of South Australia is likely to get behind him.

12. CATALYST

Not that many Kiwis in it so this exciting three-year-old colt has the advantage of splitting the New Zealand vote with Melody Belle.

13. SUPER SETH

He's got a catchy name and he's the only horse to have defeated Alligator Blood,

14. HEART OF PUISSANCE

He's been the surprise packet of the voting but that suggests his owners are well organised and they've declared their intentions to get him into the race. Also if the Maher and Eustace team get behind him he might get enough votes to stay in.

15. MR QUICKIE

He's a smart galloper who is owned by a big supporter base. Expect the well organised Wylie Dalziel to orchestrate a campaign which can ensure he gets enough votes.

Others who should poll well: Man Of His Word, Guizot, Kings Will Dream, So Si Bon and Black Heart Bart.