Where you can meet and play with your footy idols

Ipswich Jets player Mitch Carpenter will be appearing at the Ripley Town Centre this weekend for the NRL Kids Day.

YOUNG rugby league fans will be able to rub shoulders with some of their favourite players at a special come and try event at one Ipswich shopping centre this weekend.

Players from the Ipswich Jets, Brothers Ipswich, as well as Australian international rugby league player Ali Brigginshaw, will be visiting the Ripley Town Centre where they will be hosting three hours of free games, challenges, dance-offs and an inflatable obstacle course.

Ripley Town Centre manager Andrew Quinert said the event is sure to get all local footy

fans onside.

“We’re excited to welcome some Ipswich Jets and Brothers Ipswich players to Ripley Town

Centre to get our local rugby fans off the sidelines and onto the field for some action-packed

fun,” he said.

National Rugby League Limited game development officer for southeast Queensland

James Geurtjens said it will be a great day for all ages.

“NRL Kids Day will be a great opportunity for kids and parents to try out rugby league, make

some friends and get involved in some really exciting activities, all within a really inclusive

and engaging environment,” he said.

“We can’t wait to have representatives from both the Ipswich Jets and Brothers Ipswich

teams to show the kids what great teamwork is all about.”

Families will also have the chance to sign up for the local Swifts Junior Rugby League team

and hear about the new league stars non-tackle program aimed at giving kids the basic

skills and confidence to enjoy footy.

“Our League Stars program launched in Ipswich back in May 2019, and since then the NRL

has ran six programs in the area with 150 children taking part. Out of those kids, a whopping

80 per cent had never played rugby league previously,” Mr Geurtjens said.

NRL Kids Day will be held at Ripley Town Centre’s Minka Place Lawn on Saturday, March 14 from 8.30-11.30am.

For more information, visit ripleytowncentre.com.au.