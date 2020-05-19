Menu
Some pools will be reopening for pre-booked 45-minute sessions.
Where you can make a splash from tomorrow

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
19th May 2020 5:09 PM
THREE local swimming spots are reopening from tomorrow while incorporating strict new social distancing measures.

Residents will be able to have their first swim in weeks as Bundamba Swim Centre, Leichhardt Swim Centre and Goodna Aquatic Centre open lanes of their pools tomorrow morning.

To keep in line with COVID-19 restrictions, the 45-minute sessions must be booked and paid for in advance and only permits one person per lane.

Swimming must be for exercise and laps only, no recreational swimming will be allowed at this stage, and swimmers will be screened on arrival.

To book a session call your closest centre using the numbers below:

  • Goodna Aquatic Centre: 07 3381 8240
  • Bundamba Swim Centre: 07 3282 2801
  • Leichhardt Swim Centre: 07 3281 8743

