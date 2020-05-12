Where you can and can’t dine out in Ipswich

The PA Hotel has built a wall to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Peter Coultas is appealing for diners to come out. They have lost 95% of business this week. Picture: Cordell Richardson

MANY residents are itching to explore their dining out options as restrictions ease, but the Premier's road map isn't exactly viable for everyone.

Stage One of the State Government's COVID-safe road map will allow dining in at restaurants, pubs, clubs, RSLs and cafes for a maximum of 10 patrons at one time as part of a gradual reopening.

This stage will begin from 11:59pm Friday, 15 May.

Stage Two, which will start 11:59pm Friday, 12 June, will see the patron limit increase to 20 customers and an option for more with an approved COVID-safe plan.

Stage Three would see a build to 100 customers.

As we enter Stage One this weekend, restaurants and cafes are urging people to book ahead.

The QT is building a list of where you can and can't dine-in for a meal in Ipswich.

We'll continue to add to the list as we receive more information and confirmation from Ipswich businesses.

BAKEHOUSE STEAKHOUSE

Bakehouse Steakhouse will open for dine-in serving 10 patrons at a time from Saturday 16 May.

Takeaway will also continue.

Bookings are essential.

Call: 3281 8132

BALLISTIC BEER SPRINGFIELD

Will continue serving takeaway but won't offer dine-in until potentially Stage Two or Three.

THE COTTAGE RESTAURANT

The Cottage Restaurant will open to 10 patrons, offering its full menu from this Saturday. There will be two sitting sessions available, one at 5:30pm and one at 7:30pm from Tuesday to Saturday.

It will continue takeaway with pick up times between 6pm and 7pm.

Bookings are essential.

Call: 3143 2644

CSI - CLUB SERVICES IPSWICH

Will remain closed during Stage one and will wait to re-open at Stage three.

JETS LEAGUES CLUB

Will remain closed during Stage One with hopes to potentially re-open at Stage Two.

PA HOTEL

The PA Hotel will open for dine-in to 10 patrons at a time from Saturday 16 May, serving between 10am and 7:30pm.

It will seat tables of two and four maximum.

Bookings are essential. Takeaway will continue

Call: 3282 1577

ORION HOTEL

Will remain closed during Stage One with plans to re-open at a later stage

OIKOS CAFE

Will re-open on Monday 18 May with limited dine-in places.

It will continue takeaway.

