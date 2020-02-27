Where Ipswich sits on top wedding location list

MORE than 130 couples tied the knot in Ipswich last year, making it one of the top 30 suburbs for weddings in the state, beating South Brisbane and Indooroopilly.

Ipswich has slipped in popularity as a choice for weddings: It was the 15th top suburb in 2010 compared with a 27th placing in 2019.

There were 240 weddings in Ipswich in 2010.

Laidley was home to 66 weddings last year, compared to 11 weddings in 2010.

Statewide there has been a drop of around 20 per cent over the past 10 years.

Eighteen per cent of the country’s weddings takes place in Queensland with an average price of almost $25,000, compared to the national average of $32,333.

The average cost of a wedding venue in Queensland is $12,504 and the average cost of a dress is $2,179.

On average, nine per cent of couples will spend more than $60,000 on their wedding.

Ninety nine per cent of couples will have a photographer at their wedding, eight per cent of those will be a family or friend. Other popular Ipswich wedding destinations include Kholo Gardens, Ivory’s Rock, The Workshops Rail Museum, Queens Park or one of the city’s historical churches. Ipswich is also home to some unique proposal spots including White Rock or Flinders Peak, Lions Lookout, Denmark Hill water tower and Purga nature reserve.