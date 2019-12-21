When you’re most likely to be robbed

QUEENSLANDERS are more likely to have their homes broken into on a Monday, according to new data from the State's peak sentencing advisory body.

According to December figures from the Queensland Sentencing Advisory Council, between 2005 and 2018 there were more than 28,000 burglaries in Queensland - with the largest number occurring in the State's metropolitan area.

Of the burglary cases considered over the period, 600 included violence and more than 3000 happened at night.

December and January were peak times for break-ins, according to the data. Picture: iStock.

More than 900 were committed in company with another person.

According to the figures, you were more likely to fall victim to a burglary on a Monday, with 13.9 per cent of the robberies considered by the data happening on the first day of the week.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday were among the second most popular days for crooks to break into homes, while only 12.1 per cent of burglaries took place in the middle of the week, QSAC said.

Across the 13-year period, there were on average 4.6 burglaries in per day in the month of December, compared to an average 3.5 per day in July and August.

The most common day to be broken into was Monday, according to QSAC.

Almost all offenders pleaded guilty and were sentenced to an average period of 1.5 years jail.

QSAC chair John Robertson said males were more likely to commit burglary offences, but the number of female burglars had increased during the period considered by the body.

Criminal solicitor Danielle Heable, of Dib and Associates, said the reason many defendants plead guilty to burglary is because there are often clearly identified by the victim.

"When people break into homes, the victim is usually quite good at identifying the person who committed the crime," she said.

"The other reason is people often leave DNA evidence."

Small electronics and jewellery are common targets for theft.

Ms Heable said the most common things stolen in burglaries were jewellery, laptops, iPhones and keys to cars parked at the premises.

"People commit burglaries because the items they take are often quick to sell, they're portable and they have value.

"Jewellery is a perfect example - it doesn't take much effort and sell, because it can be taken to any pawn shop."