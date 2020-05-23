Menu
Tomato or mustard, onion or no onion — however you snag, the Bunning sausage sizzle stand has been sorely missed.
When will Bunnings sausage sizzles return?

by Amber Macpherson
23rd May 2020 7:14 AM
Tradies such as Daniel Weuffen are used to hitting a snag on their daily trips to Bunnings.

But since the coronavirus outbreak they haven't heard a thing - not a sausage.

Mr Weuffen and his team from iPlumb Solutions are craving an answer to the one question on everyone's lips: when will the barbie be fired up again and the place starts smelling of cooked onions?

"It's part of the trip to Bunnings, it goes hand-in-hand," said Mr Weuffen of the hardware chain's sausage sizzle. "You take your young fella there as well, it's a tradition.

The iPlumb Solutions team – (from left) Dean Gibbs, Hayden Kelly, Daniel Weuffen, Brad Hanna and Keanu Debnar – are ready for a snag at Bunnings at Nerang. Picture: Glenn Hampson
"I pick up a sausage in bread every time. I go the whole works and jerks - I like to be a rebel with the onion on top."

We went straight to the "sauce" to search for the answer.

Alas, the daily Bunnings trip for Mr Weuffen's team is not likely to be enriched with a sausage again soon.

Bunnings chief operating officer Debbie Poole said there was no plan to fire up the barbecues again for the foreseeable future.

"Our sausage sizzles remain suspended for now. Bunnings is continuing to follow government advice relating to COVID-19 to keep our customers and team safe," she said.

