What’s open on Australia Day?
Whether you’re in need of an extra packet of snags or an extra umbrella to stay dry on what will likely be a wet Australia Day here’s a list of all the places open over the long weekend.
SHOPPING CENTRES:
- Orion Shopping Centre will be open on Saturday from 9am to 5pm, Sunday 10am to 4pm and the Monday public holiday from 10am to 4pm.
- Riverlink Shopping Centre will operate as normal during the weekend, operating from 10am to 4pm on the Monday public holiday.
- Redbank Plaza will also be operating as normal during the weekend, staying open on the Monday pubic holiday from 9am to 6pm.
- Booval Fair will be open on the Monday public holiday from 9am to 6pm.
- Redbank Plains Town Square will be open during the weekend and on monday operating as normal.
RESTAURANTS & CAFE:
- Lotus Cafe will be closed on Sunday for Australia Day and will be open on the Monday public holiday
- Ellen and Rod will be open for the weekend and the Monday public holiday from 7am to 12pm
- Queens Park Cafe will be open from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday and closed the Monday public holiday.
- Heisenburg Haus will be open on Saturday but closed on Sunday and the Monday public holiday.
- Rafter and Rose will be closed on Sunday and Monday
SERVICES:
- Ipswich Day and Night Chemist will run business as usual.