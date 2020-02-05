What happens if BBL final gets washed out?

The Big Bash League title could be decided by a 45-minute slugfest with predictions of up to 50mm of rain in Sydney on Saturday.

The Sixers booked a home final at the SCG with victory over Melbourne Stars in the qualifier and will meet the victor of Thursday's MCG final between Sydney Thunder and the Stars.

Sydney is set to be lashed by heavy rain from Friday to Sunday, with up to 30mm predicted to fall on Friday and 20-60mm expected on Sunday.

Watch every single KFC BBL match LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO with FOX CRICKET's unmatched commentary line-up. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Cricket Australia has resisted calls to move the final to Melbourne, which is forecast to be 30 degrees on Saturday.

At least five overs a side must be played for a result to be achieved.

If no result is possible, Sydney Sixers will be deemed BBL09 champion by default.

"At the end of the day if the rain effects us that badly, the team that entered the final as the home team, so in this case the Sydney Sixers, would by default be the champions," BBL chief Alistair Dobson told SEN.

"We certainly hope it doesn't get to that. We need five overs per side in the playing conditions to constitute a game.

"We'd love to think we could find 45 minutes in between the rain storms in Sydney on Saturday to get that done."

Nine BBL matches have been impacted by weather this season, five of which have been in Sydney.

If any delay takes place in the first innings of the final, one over is lost for every four minutes of play missed.

Should the team batting first bat longer than the team batting second, their target would be calculated using the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Sixers paceman Josh Hazlewood said the host would be prepared for the possibility of a rain-affected final.

"The one thing we're worried about is getting one of those five, six or seven over games," Hazlewood said.

"We either probably want it completely washed out or get the full game in. That's probably the only worry.

"Just with that threat of rain we'll probably practice a few of those, not super overs, but pretend you've only got one over in the game and batting is the same (as a super over)."