What are you doing for mum this Sunday?

Happy mother and daughter going on picnic and communicating.

Happy mother and daughter going on picnic and communicating.

With visiting restrictions easing this weekend just in time for Mother's Day, here is a list of all the things you can with mum this Mother's Day weekend.

READ MORE: What you can and can't do this weekend

Visiting Family

With restrictions easing this weekend, you have no excuses to not visit your mum this year. You're allowed up to five members from one household visit another.

Go for a picnic

Treat mum to a wonderful picnic this Sunday at any one of the many great national parks around Ipswich.

Check out all the amazing places in Ipswich to have a picnic.

Food and Takeaway deals

It's all well and good to have a picnic, but where to get the food from?

Orion Hotel Springfield:

It may be closed for dine in this year but Orion Hotel has some delicious hampers for sale just for Mother's Day. Check out their drinks pack.

Limelight Cinemas:

Sit back, relax and watch your mum's favourite movie while munching on one of four delicious food and rink hampers by Limelight Cinemas ranging from $25-55. To order email ipswich@limelightcinemas.com.au. You can also purchase e-gift cards for your mum for when the cinemas open up again.

Montezuma's Ipswich:

Let Montezuma's Ipswich take care of lunch for the whole family this Mother's Day with an $80 family fiesta pack. Call 3143 2099 to place an order.

Ipswich has plenty of lunch options this Sunday for Mother’s Day.

Give mum some time away from home

QUEST Ipswich is offering local families the chance to spoil mum with an overnight stay in a serviced apartment this weekend at a significantly discounted rate.

READ MORE: Special deal to give mum relaxing staycation in Ipswich

Operations Manager Luke Frederick said guests could book a studio apartment for one night, either Friday, Saturday or Sunday night, for $50.

Read more stories by Samtui Selave