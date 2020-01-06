What 150l of water looks like each day

SOUTHEAST Queenslanders are being urged to make water savings their number one new year’s resolution as dam levels decline and hot, dry conditions continue.

The latest water supply assessment by Seqwater shows that the SEQ Water Grid dams continued to drop during December, losing almost 2.5 per cent during the month. On the last day of 2019, the SEQ Water Grid combined dam levels were at 56.4 per cent.

High water consumption levels continued during December with water use across SEQ averaging 210 litres per person per day over December. This is 20 litres per person per day higher than the same time last year.

Seqwater chief executive officer Neil Brennan said the start of a new year was a timely reminder for all southeast Queenslanders to renew their efforts to save water in and around the home.

Water graphic

“We have certainly seen a very dry December resulting in record high temperatures together with water use above 200 litres per person per day,’’ Mr Brennan said.

“We are calling on all southeast Queenslanders to reduce their water use to 150 litres per person per day and help preserve our dam levels for as long as we can.”

Mr Brennan said during the past decade water consumption had averaged about 170 litres per person per day, compared with 300 litres per person before the Millennium Drought.

“During the Millennium Drought we reduced our water usage to as low as 120 litres per person per day by being water efficient around our homes and gardens and we need southeast Queenslanders to be water wise again,” he said.

Seqwater and the region’s water service providers launched the first stage of the SEQ drought response plan in November 2019 with a region-wide water-saving campaign. Seqwater also lifted production at the Gold Coast Desalination Plant.

Mr Brennan said campaign would continue to prompt simple changes indoors and outdoors to make every drop count.

Restrictions considered when levels reach 50 per cent

SOUTHEAST Queensland would need to experience another failed wet season for the combined dam levels to reach 50 per cent when region-wide water restrictions would be considered.

However, water restrictions have,

or will be, enacted for some

communities not connected to the SEQ Water Grid.

In late November, water restrictions were implemented in Canungra and restrictions will be extended to some other towns in the Scenic Rim from January 5. For more information about water restrictions for communities not connected to the SEQ Water Grid, visit www.seqwater.com.au/

water-restrictions.