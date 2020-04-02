Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
”Neobanks” have no use for physical brand locations like this one.
”Neobanks” have no use for physical brand locations like this one.
Money

Westpac's Peter King secures CEO role

by Steven Deare
2nd Apr 2020 8:36 AM

Westpac has permanently appointed long-serving Peter King as chief executive on a two year contract.

Mr King had been chief financial officer prior to being chosen as acting chief executive in November, when former boss Brian Hartzer stepped aside amid the bank's money laundering and child exploitation scandal.

The appointment comes a day after new chiarman John Mcfarlane took the reins from Lindsay Maxsted, who had brought forward his retirement to March 31.

Mr King said he was focused on responding to the COVID-19 outbreak and supporting customers.

Mr King has worked at Westpac for 25 years.

Originally published as Westpac's Peter King secures CEO role

More Stories

banking business ceo finance peter king westpac

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Blow for patients, visitors, as shuttle bus suspended

        premium_icon Blow for patients, visitors, as shuttle bus suspended

        News West Moreton Health said the decision was made “to help stop the spread of coronavirus”

        Woolworths to change operating hours

        premium_icon Woolworths to change operating hours

        News Your local Woolworths may change operating hours from today

        No more pet adoptions as virus forces closure of RSPCA

        premium_icon No more pet adoptions as virus forces closure of RSPCA

        News Pets looking for their forever homes will have to remain at the adoption facility...

        ‘Government needs to come clean to frontline health workers’

        premium_icon ‘Government needs to come clean to frontline health workers’

        Health ‘State Government needs to come clean to frontline health workers'