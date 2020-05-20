Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Leo Hoffs, owner of Currumbin Boatshed, said life has been a struggle since the Queensland border closed. Picture: Jerad Williams
Leo Hoffs, owner of Currumbin Boatshed, said life has been a struggle since the Queensland border closed. Picture: Jerad Williams
Business

‘We’re hanging onto hope domestic tourism picks up’

by ROSEMARY BALL
20th May 2020 6:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LEO Hoffs loves to entertain Gold Coasters at his tackle and watercraft hire shop but is missing "the fellas from down south".

Currumbin Boatshed, on the shore of Currumbin Creek, has been a hive of activity for more than 10 years. But owner Mr Hoffs said during winter his biggest customers were tourists from Victoria, New South Wales and Canberra.

Mr Hoff said business had been dying since borders closed March 26.

"Over the cooler months, like now and through winter, we have a lot of fellas from down south who come to the Coast to have fun in the sun. They often venture to businesses like ours.

"If the borders stay closed and they can't come, it's going to be really hard."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warns borders could remain closed until September despite recent easing of some restrictions.

 

MORE NEWS

Both Gold Coast show and marathon off

Sushi shop fined after paying workers $12 per hour

'I live every day like it is my last'

 

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the Queensland borders would close on March 26. (AAP Image/Darren England)
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the Queensland borders would close on March 26. (AAP Image/Darren England)

Currumbin Alley Surf School owner Sam Chillcot said: "I am not a health expert but it would be a good thing if they could relax the laws a little bit and see how we go.

"We are hanging onto the hope domestic tourism will pick up."

Qld Scuba Dive owner Mark Salter said he did not want the borders to open till "everything was 100 per cent right".

"If we get a boom of tourists and the infection spreads - we could be in a lot of trouble."

Originally published as 'We're hanging onto hope domestic tourism picks up'

More Stories

coronavirus currumbin gold coast tourism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where you can make a splash from tomorrow

        premium_icon Where you can make a splash from tomorrow

        News Swimmers will be able to get back in the water for the first time in weeks as three centres reopen for booked lap and exercise sessions.

        Woman hunts for answers after finding clue in old photograph

        premium_icon Woman hunts for answers after finding clue in old photograph

        News Can you help Tracy find information about her family?

        MP calls out Government over trade stir

        premium_icon MP calls out Government over trade stir

        News Blair MP calls for fix on China’s beef suspension with Australia.

        Six colourful houses that could be yours

        premium_icon Six colourful houses that could be yours

        Property Looking for a new home? Here's some bright houses on the market