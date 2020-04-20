Menu
Water to flow through town again

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
20th Apr 2020 10:20 AM
Construction is now complete on Seqwater’s new water treatment plant in Linville, which will supply locally treated water to residents.

The town has been receiving water via tanker from Kilcoy since the old plant, built in 1970, flooded and was forced to close in 2013.

Seqwater CEO Neil Brennan said the new plant is larger than the previous building with improved water quality monitoring and more advanced treatment capabilities.

“The plant now includes improved water quality monitoring abilities, filtration and ultraviolet (UV) disinfection capabilities for added protection,” Mr Brennan said.

“Following the initial assessment, it was considered more economical, reliable and effective to construct a new plant to be able to ensure local water supply security into the future.”

Water treated at the Linville water treatment plant is sourced from a local Brisbane River bore.

Mr Brennan said residents may notice a change in the taste, colour and odour of the water, but it is safe to drink.

“Linville residents should rest assured the water treated at Linville is of the highest quality and has gone through rigorous testing during the past month,” he said.

“We would like to thank the community for their patience during the construction of the new plant which will secure long-term water supply for the growing community.”

Delivery of the $3 million project has been underway since 2019 and includes a new water treatment plant, upgrades to the bore, rising main, and reservoir ensuring water security for Linville now and into the future.

linville water treatment plant
Ipswich Queensland Times

