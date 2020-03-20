Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Embattled financial services provider Longhou Capital Markets has had its licence suspended after falling into voluntary administration last month.
Embattled financial services provider Longhou Capital Markets has had its licence suspended after falling into voluntary administration last month.
Business

Watchdog suspends licence of embattled financial firm

by Anthony Marx
20th Mar 2020 7:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE corporate watchdog has suspended the financial services licence of an embattled Gold Coast firm for three months.

ASIC announced late Friday that it had pulled the pin on financial services provider Longhou Capital Markets Pty Ltd.

The company, formerly known as Avestra Capital and AG Capital Markets, is based at Varsity Lakes and fell into voluntary administration last month.

Longhou had 18 authorised representatives providing financial services and products on its behalf, including securities and derivatives.

The suspension of Longhou's licence means that these authorised representatives must immediately cease providing financial services on the company's behalf.

Corporate records show the firm's sole director is Shengwu Tong. He could not be reached for comment.

Originally published as Watchdog suspends licence of embattled financial firm

asic business longhou capital markets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man found guilty of pregnant teen’s murder

        premium_icon Man found guilty of pregnant teen’s murder

        Crime He pleaded not guilty to killing the 16-year-old, but her blood was found on the glovebox, gearstick and front passenger seat of his car.

        TAKE IT SERIOUSLY: Aussie expat’s New York experience

        premium_icon TAKE IT SERIOUSLY: Aussie expat’s New York experience

        News ‘We went from joking around about it to full blown emergency'.

        Would interim administrator stay if election was postponed?

        premium_icon Would interim administrator stay if election was postponed?

        Council News It's up to the State Government to make a call on the elections.

        Cancer support group holts meetings due to coronavirus

        premium_icon Cancer support group holts meetings due to coronavirus

        News Group convener says it’s the best action to protect members