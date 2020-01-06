Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Mackay roundabout near miss
Crime

Watch the moment a car almost collects a police officer

Ashley Pillhofer
6th Jan 2020 12:02 PM | Updated: 1:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MACKAY police have shared footage of a near miss involving a police bike as they urge motorists to think about road safety.

In the video, a police motorcycle enters the Victoria St round about at the intersection of Tennyson Street.

The officer's intention was to turn right and had indicated to do so.

A black SUV can be seen entering the round about and almost hitting the officer.

"Police across our district respond to traffic crashes on roundabouts frequently," Sr Const. Smith said.

"Drivers of motor vehicles can be involved in a traffic crash and often be fortunate enough to walk away without a scratch afterwards.

"Motorcycle riders usually do not share this same opportunity - remember to look twice for the rider"

Police have released footage of a near miss on a Mackay roundabout involving a police bike to spread the message of road safety
Police have released footage of a near miss on a Mackay roundabout involving a police bike to spread the message of road safety

A 75-year-old Sarina woman was issued with an on-the-spot fine of $400 for failing to give way to a vehicle when entering a roundabout after the incident.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said police would share similar footage throughout the year to ensure the community understood the message of road safety.

"It is a responsibility for all motorists to give way to any vehicle on a roundabout prior to entering," he said.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks mackay court mackay crime mackay police road safety campaign roundabouts video
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No dementia training for aged care workers

        premium_icon No dementia training for aged care workers

        Health Almost half a million Australians live with dementia – and that number is projected to more than double within 40 years.

        STD rates and flu increases with population size

        premium_icon STD rates and flu increases with population size

        Health Rates of influenza, gonorrhoea and hepatitis C increased in 2019 in the West...

        Changes to council meetings ahead of March elections

        premium_icon Changes to council meetings ahead of March elections

        Council News The final meeting of the current Ipswich City Council, minus mayor and councillors...

        No penalty for thousands of fare evaders

        premium_icon No penalty for thousands of fare evaders

        Crime Tens of thousands of adult commuters have been busted not paying