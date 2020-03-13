Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

WATCH: Police spike car, swarm driver in dramatic arrest

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
13th Mar 2020 2:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DRAMATIC video footage has emerged of a man being arrested after police spiked his car at Gunalda this afternoon.

Dramatic footage has emerged of a man being arrested at Gunalda on Friday afternoon.
Dramatic footage has emerged of a man being arrested at Gunalda on Friday afternoon.

Footage shows armed officers swarming the crashed car with guns drawn after the man reportedly drove over spikes and lost control near Queen St and Birdwood Drive.

The man is seen exiting the car before going to ground, where he was set upon by the officers and arrested.

The footage also shows a restrained police dog approaching the man.

Dramatic footage has emerged of a man being arrested at Gunalda on Friday afternoon.
Dramatic footage has emerged of a man being arrested at Gunalda on Friday afternoon.

Another video shows the man being led away in handcuffs and taken to a police car.

The circumstances surrounding the arrest have not yet been confirmed, but witnesses reported a "funny smell" in a nearby house shortly before police arrived.

Dramatic footage has emerged of a man being arrested at Gunalda on Friday afternoon.
Dramatic footage has emerged of a man being arrested at Gunalda on Friday afternoon.

More information as it comes to hand.

arrest footage crime scene emergency services gympie-crime gympie news gympie police police chase
Gympie Times

Just In

    Royal Easter Show cancelled

    Royal Easter Show cancelled
    • 13th Mar 2020 4:18 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State MP urges for calm amongst coronavirus panic

        premium_icon State MP urges for calm amongst coronavirus panic

        Council News State MP Jennifer Howard is urging residents not to panic as concerns are raised around the looming local government elections and COVID-19.

        Three injured in accident

        premium_icon Three injured in accident

        News Vehicle and pedestrians involved in incident in Eastern Heights

        IN COURT: Full names of 119 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 119 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        Colourful crim stands out on CCTV

        premium_icon Colourful crim stands out on CCTV

        Crime Fraudster’s flamboyant wardrobe makes for open and shut case