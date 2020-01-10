Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

CCTV armed robbery in Toowoomba
Crime

WATCH: Police release CCTV of 'terrifying' armed robbery

Tom Gillespie
by
10th Jan 2020 4:32 PM | Updated: 6:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOOWOOMBA Police have released the CCTV footage of an armed robbery at a convenience story this week.

The incident occurred at the Nightowl shop on Cohoe St in East Toowoomba on Monday about 9.30pm.

Footage from the store clearly shows a man wearing dark clothes, pants with strips and a balaclava over his head move quickly into the store and approach the counter with a large kitchen knife.

Visuals show the offender brandish the knife to threaten the off-screen attendant, who police said was a 19-year-old man.

The attendant tries to give the offender cash in a bag that was provided, when the offender gestures to the back wall to demand cigarettes.

He then runs out of the shop and sprints in the direction of Tourist Rd.

Officer in Charge Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Brian Collins told the media on Tuesday the young attendant was shaken but not harmed during the incident.

"For a young person, it was a terrifying thing to go through when you're just going through your work," Sen-Sgt Collins said.

"It's a very serious offence and it is worrying for us that there are people who feel they can hold up a young person."

The offender is believed to be African in descent, based on descriptions of his hands and accent.

Anyone with information for police should call Policelink on 131 444.

armed robbery east toowoomba toowoomba toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Woman dies in prison

    Woman dies in prison
    • 10th Jan 2020 6:54 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Greens announce mayoral candidate for March elections

        premium_icon Greens announce mayoral candidate for March elections

        Council News The candidate has vowed to develop a comprehensive disaster management plan and recognise a climate emergency.

        Interest all over the nation for Lowood’s 'Onion Oracle’

        premium_icon Interest all over the nation for Lowood’s 'Onion Oracle’

        News Lowood’s ‘Onion Oracle’ is finding fame across the nation.

        Koala groups unique plan for rehabilitating local habitats

        premium_icon Koala groups unique plan for rehabilitating local habitats

        Environment An Ipswich koala group and the Lock the Gate Alliance have a unique plan to help...

        Creative mum on search for collaborator for charity quest

        premium_icon Creative mum on search for collaborator for charity quest

        News Eager to do her part in the midst of Australia’s horror bushfires, creative...