Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Surfing Dog Championship 1
News

WATCH: Paw-fect conditions for Surfing Dog Championship

Matt Collins
1st Mar 2020 3:44 PM | Updated: 5:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SURFING: Ten of the country's gnarliest surfing dogs impressed the mammoth crowd at Noosa Main Beach for the annual Surfing Dog Championship.

 

The two legged surfers took a back seat to the furry, four-legged stars at Noosa's First Point as hundreds of beachgoers enjoyed all the surf dog action.

But the biggest applause was left for the dogs who would ditch their surfing owners and ride the Noosa waves in style, all by themselves.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Naomi Szabo is the marketing manager for Vet Shop who sponsored the event, which is now in its ninth year.

Even though the waves were a little smaller than hoped for, Szabo said everyone involved were chuffed with the event.

"Everyone had a wonderful time," she said.

"Lucky enough there was something they could all catch.

"They certainly entertained the crowd."

The Wave of the day award went to Sunshine Coast's Paul Jones, his son Hughey and cocker spaniel cross labrador called Huggsley.

noosa festival of surfing noosa main beach surfing dog championship
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Explosions heard as shed catches fire near Toowoomba

        premium_icon Explosions heard as shed catches fire near Toowoomba

        News FIRE crews are at the scene of a large fire that started in a shed south of Toowoomba, after witnesses heard explosions coming from the area.

        ‘Bizarre’ assault claim from emergency room

        premium_icon ‘Bizarre’ assault claim from emergency room

        Crime Magistrate airs concerns over state of man accused of sexual assault

        Driver’s terrifying plunge into backyard

        premium_icon Driver’s terrifying plunge into backyard

        News Driver’s whereabouts unknown after a ute crashes into home

        Cuddle a koala, walk a llama: Top local animal loving spots

        premium_icon Cuddle a koala, walk a llama: Top local animal loving spots

        News 12 animal experiences worth planning a day trip for