Rainbow Beach stabbing caught on camera
Crime

WATCH: Horrific moment man stabbed at Rainbow Beach on NYE

Shelley Strachan
2nd Jan 2020 3:06 PM | Updated: 4:20 PM
A RAINBOW Beach man will face Gympie court on January 13 over a stabbing minutes before midnight in the quiet Cooloola Coast township on New Year's Eve.

The man fronted Maryborough Magistrates Court on New Year's Day and was remanded in custody to face a charge of wounding in Gympie Magistrates Court.

Police allege that at 11.15pm on New Year's Eve, a 22-year-old Kalbar man was walking with friends along Rainbow Beach Rd when he became involved in a verbal exchange with another man and woman who had just left a local bakery.

CCTV: CCTV Footage has emerged of an alleged stabbing which occurred at Rainbow Beach on New Year's Eve. Photo: Nine News
CCTV: CCTV Footage has emerged of an alleged stabbing which occurred at Rainbow Beach on New Year's Eve. Photo: Nine News

The 22-year-old then turned and walked away before he was allegedly stabbed in the lower back with a knife by a person who then fled the scene.

Paramedics attended a private home on Rainbow Beach Rd where they gave the injured man first aid.

He was taken to the Gympie Hospital under lights and sirens in a stable condition where he remained last night.

A 21-year-old Rainbow Beach man was arrested and charged with wounding.

He was remanded in custody to face Gympie Magistrates Court on January 13.

CCTV of the alleged incident acquired by Channel 9 News.

