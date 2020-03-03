Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
WANT TO BE HEARD: Rally outside the Bundaberg Courthouse for Paradise Dam.
WANT TO BE HEARD: Rally outside the Bundaberg Courthouse for Paradise Dam.
News

WATCH: Farmers and workers rally to save Paradise Dam

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
3rd Mar 2020 11:30 AM | Updated: 12:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SAVE Paradise.

It's a simply message and one farmers and workers alike hope get through to the State Government and SunWater after a protest this morning.

Dozens of people rallied outside the Bundaberg Courthouse while day two of the Bundaberg hearings for the Paradise Dam Commission Inquiry were underway.

Signs with messages like: "Jobs will be lost", "Water is Sacred", "Community in Chaos", "$10 billion loss to Bundaberg" and "Save Our Water" were held by workers, farmers and business owners, while chants of "Save Paradise" were sung out.

This is a developing story, more to come.

bundaberg farmers paradise dam
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Contraband stash hidden in esky at jail

        premium_icon Contraband stash hidden in esky at jail

        Crime A huge stash of drugs, phones and cigarettes has been unearthed by prison guards close to the perimeter fence of a southeast Queensland jail.

        • 3rd Mar 2020 10:51 AM
        Dog trainer told man trap case must go on

        premium_icon Dog trainer told man trap case must go on

        News Man accused of setting man traps given chance to seek legal advice

        Nude skydivers come tantalisingly close to world record

        premium_icon Nude skydivers come tantalisingly close to world record

        Offbeat But the fight to break the record it isn’t over.

        IN COURT: Full names of 130 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 130 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.