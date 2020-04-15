Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Annika Smethurst had her Canberra apartment raided in 2019 Picture Gary Ramage
Annika Smethurst had her Canberra apartment raided in 2019 Picture Gary Ramage
News

AFP used 'invalid' warrant to raid journalist’s home

by Craig Dunlop
15th Apr 2020 11:06 AM

The High Court has ruled the warrant used to search News Corp reporter Annika Smethurst's Canberra home last year was invalid.

The Court has ordered that it be quashed.

Federal police officers raiding the home back in 2019.
Federal police officers raiding the home back in 2019.

News Corp reporter Annika Smethurst had her Canberra apartment raided in 2019 over stories she wrote revealing secret plans to expand the government's spying powers.

The full bench of the High Court on Wednesday unanimously found there was not enough precision in the drafting of the warrant.

However, only two judges ordered that material seized during the search be destroyed, meaning it could still be used by police.

Annika Smethurst was awarded the Sir Keith Murdoch Award (Journalist of the Year) at the 2019 News Awards. Picture: Christian Gilles
Annika Smethurst was awarded the Sir Keith Murdoch Award (Journalist of the Year) at the 2019 News Awards. Picture: Christian Gilles

The court did not consider whether the Australian Federal Police raid infringed on implied freedom of political communication.

The AFP has been ordered to pay court costs.

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The low bar for students’ home learning

        premium_icon The low bar for students’ home learning

        Education As the State Opposition warns of a two-tier education system, the Government has revealed how much schoolwork students will be expected to perform in term two.

        How coronavirus is reshaping core business

        premium_icon How coronavirus is reshaping core business

        News People should look at how they could reshape their business now

        Why not every childcare service will benefit from package

        premium_icon Why not every childcare service will benefit from package

        News The helping hand has come with some unintended consequences.

        How this stood down flight attendant’s luck changed

        premium_icon How this stood down flight attendant’s luck changed

        Lifestyle Stood down Qantas flight attendant wins $50,000 on Cash Cow