Ipswich police are looking for these people.
News

WANTED: Six people Ipswich police wish to speak to

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
16th Mar 2020 2:30 PM
DO YOU recognise these people?

Ipswich Police are appealing to the public for information which they believe could assist with ongoing investigations.

Police think the people pictured below could aid these inquiries.

Residents are urged not to approach anyone they believe is displayed in these images, but should call Policelink and quote the reference number, 24hrs a day.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24hrs a day, or visit crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Ipswich police are looking for these people.
1) Collingwood Dr – Redbank: Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at approximately 8.50pm. Reference: QP1901409520

Ipswich police are looking for these people.
2) Collingwood Dr – Redbank: Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at approximately 8.50pm. Reference: QP1901409520

Ipswich police are looking for these people.
3) Main St, Springfield Central: Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at approximately 8.40pm. Reference: QP1901052419

Ipswich police are looking for these people.
4) Conte Circuit, Augustine Heights: Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing which occurred on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at approximately 1.40pm. Reference: QP1802409606

Ipswich police are looking for these people.
5) Springfield Lakes Blvd, Springfield Lakes: Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at approximately 12.15pm. Reference: QP1900244253

Ipswich police are looking for these people.
6) Springfield Lakes Boulevard, Springfield Lakes: Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing which occurred on Monday, January 7, 2019 at approximately 3.10pm. Reference: QP1900052201

