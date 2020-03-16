WANTED: Six people Ipswich police wish to speak to

Ipswich police are looking for these people.

DO YOU recognise these people?

Ipswich Police are appealing to the public for information which they believe could assist with ongoing investigations.

Police think the people pictured below could aid these inquiries.

Residents are urged not to approach anyone they believe is displayed in these images, but should call Policelink and quote the reference number, 24hrs a day.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24hrs a day, or visit crimestoppersqld.com.au.

1) Collingwood Dr – Redbank: Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at approximately 8.50pm. Reference: QP1901409520

2) Collingwood Dr – Redbank: Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at approximately 8.50pm. Reference: QP1901409520

3) Main St, Springfield Central: Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at approximately 8.40pm. Reference: QP1901052419

4) Conte Circuit, Augustine Heights: Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing which occurred on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at approximately 1.40pm. Reference: QP1802409606

5) Springfield Lakes Blvd, Springfield Lakes: Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at approximately 12.15pm. Reference: QP1900244253

6) Springfield Lakes Boulevard, Springfield Lakes: Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing which occurred on Monday, January 7, 2019 at approximately 3.10pm. Reference: QP1900052201