WANTED: Do you know where these 30 people are?

10 people Ipswich police wish to speak to.

10 people Ipswich police wish to speak to.

DO you recognise any of these people?

Ipswich police have released 30 images of people they wish to speak to.

Police believe they might be able to help them with their investigations into a series of separate offences.

Members of the public are asked not to approach these individuals, but instead call Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number.

If you wish to remain anonymous, phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24 hours a day, or visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

People police would like to speak to.

1) Cascade St, Raceview - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing/fraud which occurred on Friday, October 4, 2019 at approximately 2.26am.

Reference: QP1901928243

People police would like to speak to.

2) Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at approximately 3.07pm. Reference: QP1901801034

People police would like to speak to.

3) Collingwood Dr, Redbank - Police believe the persons pictured in this above image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at approximately 3.05pm.

Reference: QP1901765134

People police would like to speak to.

4) Collingwood Dr, Redbank - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at approximately 3.46pm.

Reference: QP1901734803

People police would like to speak to.

5) Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at approximately 5.22pm. Reference: QP1901755027

People police would like to speak to.

6) Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at approximately 5.22pm. Reference: QP1901755027

People police would like to speak to.

7) Collingwood Dr, Redbank - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday, September 6, 2019 at approximately 9.20am. Reference: QP1901740487

People police would like to speak to.

8) Wood St, Bundamba - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent public nuisance which occurred on Sunday, August 11 2019, at approximately 1.30pm.

Reference: QP1901556399

People police would like to speak to.

9) Henty Dr, Redbank Plains - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at approximately 10.17am.

Reference: QP1901704107

People police would like to speak to.

10) Collingwood Dr, Redbank - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at approximately 8.43am.

Reference: QP1901576950

10 people Ipswich police wish to speak to.

11) Queen St, Goodna - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at approximately 2.30pm.

Reference: QP2000145400

10 people Ipswich police wish to speak to.

12) Collingwood Dr, Redbank - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday, November, 10 2019, at approximately 3pm.

Reference: QP1902235508

10 people Ipswich police wish to speak to.

13) Redbank Plains, Bellbird Park - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent petrol drive off which occurred on Monday, November, 18 2019 at approximately 10.10am.

Reference: QP1902297389

10 people Ipswich police wish to speak to.

14) Willow Rd, Redbank Plains - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent steal from vehicle which occurred on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at approximately 5pm. Reference: QP1902204970

10 people Ipswich police wish to speak to.

15) Collingwood Dr, Redbank - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at approximately 10.15am.

Reference: QP1902085581

10 people Ipswich police wish to speak to.

16) Collingwood Dr, Redbank - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent bicycle theft which occurred on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at approximately 12.30pm.

Reference: QP1902117326

10 people Ipswich police wish to speak to.

17) Collingwood Dr, Redbank - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday, October 18, 2019, at approximately 11.05am.

Reference: QP1902049044

10 people Ipswich police wish to speak to.

18) Redbank Plains Rd, Bellbird Park - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent petrol drive off which occurred on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at approximately 11.15pm.

Reference: QP1902084122

10 people Ipswich police wish to speak to.

19) Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at approximately 6.10pm. Reference: QP1902159641

10 people Ipswich police wish to speak to.

20) Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at approximately 9.02pm. Reference: QP1902023993

21) Collingwood Dr, Redbank - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Monday, February 10, 2020, at approximately 1pm.

Reference: QP2000289582

Police in Ipswich are looking to speak with a number of people they believe can assist them with inquiries.

22) Mine St, Redbank - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent steal from dwelling which occurred on Friday, November 15 2019, at approximately 11.45am.

Reference: QP1902265020

Police in Ipswich are looking to speak with a number of people they believe can assist them with inquiries.

23) Smiths Rd, Goodna - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at approximately 1.59pm.

Reference: QP2000174588

Police in Ipswich are looking to speak with a number of people they believe can assist them with inquiries.

24) Smiths Rd, Goodna - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at approximately 1.59pm.

Reference: QP2000174588

Police in Ipswich are looking to speak with a number of people they believe can assist them with inquiries.

25) Brisbane Tce, Goodna - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at approximately 3.45pm.

Reference: QP2000204671

Police in Ipswich are looking to speak with a number of people they believe can assist them with inquiries.

26) Collingwood Dr, Collingwood Park - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday, January 17, 2020 at approximately 6.40pm.

Reference: QP2000122285

Police in Ipswich are looking to speak with a number of people they believe can assist them with inquiries.

27) Yarrow Crt, Redbank Plains - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent fare evasion which occurred on Monday, January 13, 2020 at approximately 10.49am.

Reference: QP2000088471

Police in Ipswich are looking to speak with a number of people they believe can assist them with inquiries.

28) Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent enter with intent which occurred on Monday, January 13, 2020 at approximately 11pm.

Reference: QP2000094556

People police would like to speak to.

29) Smiths Rd, Goodna - Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at approximately 1.41pm. Reference: QP1901595470

People police would like to speak to.

30) Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains - Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at approximately 6.45am. Reference: QP1901088933