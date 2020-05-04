WANTED: 30 people police wish to speak to
IPSWICH police have released images of 30 people they wish to speak to.
They believe those pictured might be able to help them with their investigations into a series of separate offences across the city.
Police warn readers not to approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images, but instead call Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number.
If you wish to remain anonymous, phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24 hours a day, or visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au
1) Redbank Plains Rd, Bellbird Park
Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent evade police which occurred on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at approximately 9.50am. Reference: QP2000645323
2) East St, Ipswich
Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent fraud which occurred on Friday, March 20, 2020 at approximately 8.40am. Reference: QP2000591318
3) Collingwood Dr, Redbank
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at approximately 4.57pm. Reference: QP2000354950
4) Queen St, Goodna
Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at approximately 2.30pm. Reference: QP2000145400
5) Collingwood Dr, Redbank
Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Monday, February 10, 2020, at approximately 1pm. Reference: QP2000289582
6) Mine St, Redbank
Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent steal from dwelling which occurred on Friday, November 15 2019, at approximately 11.45am. Reference: QP1902265020
7) Smiths Rd, Goodna
Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at approximately 1.59pm. Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images.
8) Smiths Rd, Goodna
Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at approximately 1.59pm. Reference: QP2000174588
9) Brisbane Tce, Goodna
Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at approximately 3.45pm. Reference: QP2000204671
10) Collingwood Dr, Collingwood Park
Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday, January 17, 2020 at approximately 6.40pm. Reference: QP2000122285
11) Yarrow Crt, Redbank Plains
Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent fare evasion which occurred on Monday, January 13, 2020 at approximately 10.49am. Reference: QP2000088471
12) Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains
Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent enter with intent which occurred on Monday, January 13, 2020 at approximately 11pm. Reference: QP2000094556
13) Redbank Plains, Bellbird Park
Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent petrol drive off which occurred on Monday, November, 18 2019 at approximately 10.10am. Reference: QP1902297389
14) Collingwood Dr, Redbank
Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday, November, 10 2019, at approximately 3pm. Reference: QP1902235508
15) Collingwood Dr, Redbank
Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at approximately 10.15am. Reference: QP1902085581
16) Collingwood Dr, Redbank
Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent bicycle theft which occurred on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at approximately 12.30pm. Reference: QP1902117326
17) Collingwood Dr, Redbank
Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday, October 18, 2019, at approximately 11.05am. Reference: QP1902049044
18) Willow Rd, Redbank Plains
Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent steal from vehicle which occurred on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at approximately 5pm. Reference: QP1902204970
19) Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains
Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at approximately 6.10pm. Reference: QP1902159641
20) Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains
Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at approximately 9.02pm. Reference: QP1902023993
21) Redbank Plains Rd, Bellbird Park
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent petrol drive off which occurred on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at approximately 11.15pm. Reference: QP1902084122
22) Cascade St, Raceview
Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing/fraud which occurred on Friday, October 4, 2019 at approximately 2.26am. Reference: QP1901928243
23) Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains
Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at approximately 3.07pm. Reference: QP1901801034
24) Collingwood Dr, Redbank
Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at approximately 3.05pm. Reference: QP1901765134
25) Collingwood Dr, Redbank
Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at approximately 3.46pm. Reference: QP1901734803
26) Collingwood Dr, Redbank
Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday, September 6, 2019 at approximately 9.20am. Reference: QP1901740487
27) Collingwood Dr, Redbank
Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at approximately 8.43am. Reference: QP1901576950
28) Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains
Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Monday, July 22, 2019 at approximately 8.27pm. Reference: QP1901505684
29) Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains
Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at approximately 6.45am. Reference: QP1901088933
30) Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains
Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at approximately 5.22pm. Reference: QP1901755027