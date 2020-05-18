WANTED: 25 people police wish to speak to

Ipswich police wish to speak to the people pictured.

IPSWICH police have released images of 25 people they wish to speak to.

They believe those pictured might be able to help them with their investigations into a series of separate offences across the city.

Police warn readers not to approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images, but instead call Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number.

If you wish to remain anonymous, phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24 hours a day, or visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au

1) Lakeside Ave, Springfield Lakes

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a number of traffic complaints which occurred on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at approximately 10.30am. Reference: QP1801760340

2) Smiths Rd, Goodna

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a break and enter which occurred on Wednesday, August 1 2018 at approximately 1am. Reference: QP1801405608

3) Main St, Lowood

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Monday, August 13, 2018 at approximately 9am. Reference: QP1801491499

4) Brisbane Tce, Goodna

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent armed so as to cause fear or alarm which occurred on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at approximately 10.30pm. Reference: QP1800864856

5) Redbank Plains Road, Redbank Plains

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a wilful damage which occurred on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at approximately 1am. Reference: QP1801853545

6) Smiths Rd, Goodna

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into an assault which occurred on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at approximately 8.30pm. Reference: QP1801867241

7) Smiths Rd, Goodna

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday, September 21 2018, at approximately 10.50am. Reference: QP1801759491

8) Brisbane Rd, Goodna

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a petrol drive off which occurred on Sunday, November 25, 2018 at approximately 2.10am. Reference: QP1802215684

9) Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at approximately 1.34PM. Reference: QP1802229388

10) Redbank Plains Rd, Bellbird Park

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a petrol drive off which occurred on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at approximately 7.27pm. Reference: QP1802239981

11) Redbank Plains Rd, Bellbird Park

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent evade police which occurred on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at approximately 9.50am. Reference: QP2000645323

12) Collingwood Dr, Redbank

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at approximately 4.57pm. Reference: QP2000354950

13) Collingwood Dr

Redbank: Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at approximately 8.50pm. Reference: QP1901409520

14) Collingwood Dr, Redbank

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at approximately 8.10pm. Reference: QP1901432873

15) Collingwood Dr, Redbank

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at approximately 8.50pm. Reference: QP1901409520

16) Collingwood Dr, Redbank

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday, September 6, 2019 at approximately 9.20am. Reference: QP1901740487

17) Collingwood Dr, Redbank

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at approximately 3.46pm. Reference: QP1901734803

18) Collingwood Dr, Redbank

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday, October 18, 2019, at approximately 11.05am. Reference: QP1902049044

19) Collingwood Dr, Redbank

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent bicycle theft which occurred on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at approximately 12.30pm. Reference: QP1902117326

20) Collingwood Dr, Redbank

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at approximately 3.05pm. Reference: QP1901765134

21) Collingwood Dr, Redbank

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday, November, 10 2019, at approximately 3pm. Reference: QP1902235508

22) Queen St, Goodna

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at approximately 2.30pm. Reference: QP2000145400

23) Mine St, Redbank

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent steal from dwelling which occurred on Friday, November 15 2019, at approximately 11.45am. Reference: QP1902265020

24) Smiths Rd, Goodna

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at approximately 1.59pm. Reference: QP2000174588

25) Smiths Rd, Goodna

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at approximately 1.59pm. Reference: QP2000174588