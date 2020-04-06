Menu
10 people Ipswich police wish to speak to.
WANTED: 10 people police wish to speak to

Ashleigh Howarth
6th Apr 2020 3:00 PM
DO YOU recognise these people?

Ipswich Police are appealing to the public for information which they believe could assist with ongoing investigations.

Police think the people pictured below could aid these inquiries.

Residents are urged not to approach anyone they believe is displayed in these images, but should call Policelink and quote the reference number, 24hrs a day.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24hrs a day, or visit crimestoppersqld.com.au.

1) Redbank Plains Rd, Bellbird Park – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent evade police which occurred on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at approximately 9.50am. Reference: QP2000645323

2) Collingwood Dr, Redbank – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at approximately 5.20pm. Reference: QP2000548586

3) Collingwood Dr, Redbank – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at approximately 4.57pm. Reference: QP2000354950

4) East St, Ipswich – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent fraud which occurred on Friday, March 20, 2020 at approximately 8.40am. Reference: QP2000591318

5) Queen St, Goodna – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at approximately 2.30pm. Reference: QP2000145400

6) Collingwood Dr, Redbank – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Monday, February 10, 2020, at approximately 1PM. Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images.

7) Collingwood Dr, Redbank – Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday, November, 10 2019, at approximately 3pm. Reference: QP1902235508

8) Collingwood Dr, Redbank – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent bicycle theft which occurred on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at approximately 12.30pm. Reference: QP1902117326

9) Collingwood Dr, Redbank – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday, October 18, 2019, at approximately 11.05am. Reference: QP1902049044

10) Collingwood Dr, Redbank – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at approximately 10.15am. Reference: QP1902085581

