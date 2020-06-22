Waleed hit by ‘abhorrent’ online lie

The Project's Waleed Aly has been flung into a bizarre Twitter pile-on surrounding a false story written by right-wing satirical website XYZ.

Aly's name was trending on Twitter on Sunday as some gullible readers assumed the story,

titled "Waleed Aly applauds African gang who assaulted young girl at train station for 'courageously standing up to white privilege", was true.

Waleed Aly‘s critics have fallen for a clearly fake story hook, line and sinker.

"Project panellist Waleed Aly has applauded the assault of a white teenage girl at Southern Cross Train Station in Melbourne earlier in the week, lauding the attack as a 'stunning and brave assault on white privilege'," the "joke" article read, going on to detail a fictional "15-minute lecture on The Project" by Aly.

The article attributed several entirely made-up quotes to Aly and to Project co-host Lisa Wilkinson who they "reported" told Aly "that will win you another Logie for sure" after his entirely invented monologue.

Other recent "satirical" articles on the site include "ABC disappointed race riots haven't started in Australia" and "SBS name change to the "Hate White Australia Network" approved."

A small tag at the top of the article marked it as "Satire" - easily missed by many readers, it would seem:

There's a "satirical" article about Waleed Aly which is why his name is trending.



It is, of course, bullshit. It's from a far right website that's regularly racist, homophobic and anti-semitic. @slackbastard has a good write up on them: https://t.co/tHZBiei2Sd pic.twitter.com/STO9u4T8Yu — cmwlsn (@cameronwilson) June 21, 2020

The Project's social media team had a busy Sunday, responding to those who furiously shared the article and calling for Aly to be taken off the air.

Responding to one angry tweeter calling for Aly to be removed from the program's panel as a result of the false article, The Project's Twitter account wrote: "As you'll see at the top of the article, it says 'satire'. Incredibly poor taste, but essentially someone has written this thinking it's funny or clever. It has no basis of truth or fact whatsoever."'

Another response read: "This article has been written under the guise of 'satire'. It's disturbing and inaccurate. Completely fake. Please take a closer look at the article before you share it as though it's true."

"There is not one ounce of truth to this report. It's a complete fabrication under the guise of 'satire' and it's abhorrent."

Others chimed in to throw their support behind the host, attempting to further clarify that the article was indeed fabricated by XYZ:

The ‘satire’ (I use that term very loosely) article written about Waleed Aly is yet another example of why we need mandatory high school and tertiary classes on identifying online misinformation. — Ned Balme (@NedBalmeLives) June 21, 2020

twitter is making me so ashamed to be a citizen of this country right now. do they not realise #WaleedAly did not write that article? it was a satirical piece written by Sean Carson that waleed had nothing to do with. damn coronavirus for not letting me leave this place. — Yoni (@YoniGluck1) June 21, 2020

The far right in Australia (which is increasingly just the right) are angry at Waleed based on a satirical article they think is real. Being led, as always, by Avi Yemeni. — Sami Shah (@samishah) June 21, 2020

Aly, who does not have a Twitter account, has not yet responded publicly to the fake news uproar.

Originally published as Waleed hit by 'abhorrent' online lie

This is a complete fabrication. It was meant to be 'satire', but it's just crap. It has nothing to do with Waleed Aly or the @theprojecttv. https://t.co/PCeTDSuMUL — Andrew Catsaras (@AndrewCatsaras) June 21, 2020