Ipswich City Council division 1 candidate forum held at the Ipswich Showgrounds on Monday night. Sheila Ireland. Rob Williams
Council News

Voters reveal Division 1 favourite at QT election forum

Paige Ashby
by
3rd Mar 2020 11:13 AM

A live poll at last night's QT election forum revealed Simon Ingram as a clear favourite for Division 1 among the crowd and those live streaming at home.

Mr Ingram secured more than half of the 70 votes with a total of 36 votes.

Second favourite was Jacob Madsen with 16 votes.

Eight people voted for Pye Augustine, both Sheila Ireland and Kendal Newman secured four each and Conny Turni secured two.

View the full list of declared candidates here and more information about how to take part in the QT's election forum polls here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

