'This virus is no joke': Candidate changes campaign approach

Division 3 caniddate Drew Pickwick has changed his campaign approach to minimise health risks.

CANDIDATE for Division 3 Drew Pickwick has announced he will be cutting back on campaigning in the lead up to election day in an effort to prevent putting himself, his volunteers and voters at risk during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Pickwick said as a health professional in the public health system, he has seen the impacts of COVID-19 first-hand.

"This virus is no joke, and we must do whatever it takes to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community," he said.

"We need to do everything in our power to ensure we protect the most vulnerable members of our community from the devastating impacts of this virus.

"To limit the spread of COVID-19, I will not be handing out printed material in the lead up to or on 28 March. I have also cancelled all plans to have volunteers at pre polling or voting booths on election day."

He said residents should vote safely, sensibly and calmy - as well as calling on all council and Bundamba by-election candidates to ensure health and safety is the number one priority.

"I believe that politics should come second to community safety," he said.

"I call on all candidates in the race for Ipswich City Council, and the Bundamba by-election, to do what they can to 'flatten the curve' and reduce the need for unnecessary contact at polling booths this election."

Last week, Mayoral candidate Chris Smith called on the state government to allow candidates to campaign electronically using Electoral Commission of Queensland resources.

"Can you imagine if a candidate is door knocking and shaking hands? Not only are they risking their lives, but their families and neighbourhoods. They will be spreading COVID-19 to the most vulnerable," Mr Smith said.

Mr Smith said he wasn't asking for voters personal email addresses to be accessible by candidates, but rather that the ECQ handle campaign emails for those running.

"They intend to use the systems anyway to communicate with voters so this shouldn't be a costly exercise building something new," he said.

