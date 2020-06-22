Virus-infected comic’s onstage collapse

American comedian and actor D.L. Hughley announced he had tested positive for coronavirus after collapsing onstage while performing in Nashville on Friday night, according to reports.

"I was what they call asymptomatic," Hughley says in a Twitter video. "I didn't have any symptoms, the classic symptoms."

Hughley said he still hasn't exhibited any of the typical symptoms associated with the coronavirus, including shortness of breath and fever.

"So, in addition to all the other stuff you have to look out for," Hughley advises in the video, if you "pass out in the middle of a show, onstage, you probably need to get tested."

Hughley said he plans to quarantine in his Nashville hotel room for 14 days.

While performing Friday night at Zanies Comedy Club in Nashville, Tennessee before a sold-out crowd, Hughley, 57, suddenly struggled to speak before going limp.

His manager rushed to catch him before he fell off his seat entirely, but he needed help to carry Hughley offstage.

Video shows Hughley struggling to speak prior to his collapse.

Workers at the club rushed to the comedian's aid.

No one in the crowd was informed about what had happened, but an ambulance was called to take Hughley to the hospital, TMZ reported. Hughley was taken out of the club on a stretcher.

Hughley's representative issued a statement reassuring the public that Hughley was awake. He was "suffering from exhaustion after all the week's work and travel, and was kept overnight at the hospital for tests under doctor's orders. He is awake and feeling better, and wishes to thank everyone for the very kind prayer and thoughts."

Hughley's two remaining shows in Nashville have been cancelled, the club confirmed, according to The Associated Press.

