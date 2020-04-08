Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Virus a threat to sovereignty, PM declares

by Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer
8th Apr 2020 5:20 PM

The coronavirus pandemic is a threat to Australia's sovereignty but governments will not surrender to it, the prime minister has vowed.

Scott Morrison channelled British wartime leader Winston Churchill in an address to federal parliament on Wednesday before it considered legal underpinning for the $130 billion wage subsidy scheme.

"Today we act to protect Australia's sovereignty," he said.

"When Australian lives and livelihoods are threatened, when they are under attack, our nation's sovereignty is put at risk, and we must respond."

That sovereignty was measured in the freedom to live as we chose, in Australia's free, open and democratic society, enabled through a vibrant market economy, he said.

"Above all, our sovereignty is sustained by what we believe as Australians, what we value and hold most dear, our principles, our way of life, a way of doing things," he said.

"We will never surrender this."

Politicians had agreed to check their ideologies at the door and join forces to defend and protect sovereignty.

"It will be a fight we will win. But it won't be a fight without cost, or without loss.

"So today, we will agree to pay that price, through the important measures we will legislate today.

"Once we have overcome these threats - and we will - we will rebuild, we will restore, whatever the battle ahead takes from us."

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said politicians came to Canberra with open hearts and open minds.

"But we owe it to all Australians to keep our eyes open, too," he told parliament.

The unprecedented scale of the support package set Australia on a path for a trillion-dollar debt, he said.

"It is a bill that will saddle a generation."

Mr Morrison noted that when parliament last sat, just over a fortnight ago, the numbers of Australians newly infected with the virus was growing more than 20 per cent a day.

Now that daily increase averages two per cent.

Tough restrictions on people's movements and social distancing measures had bought the country precious time to prepare its health system, but that progress could easily be undone.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks lockdown outbreak pandemic prime minister scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier’s six-month warning as case total inches higher

        Premier’s six-month warning as case total inches higher

        News Queensland has recorded another nine coronavirus cases overnight, taking the state total to 943, with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warning of the potential of another...

        What to expect when expecting during the pandemic

        premium_icon What to expect when expecting during the pandemic

        News 'I wasn't really stressing until I started reading the restriction'

        Carer reveals why wild animals are vanishing from backyards

        premium_icon Carer reveals why wild animals are vanishing from backyards

        Environment His backyard used to be full of wild animals, now they’re few and far between.

        IN COURT: Full names of 87 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 87 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court