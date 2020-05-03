Menu
Learn valuable skills with online media workshops

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
3rd May 2020 3:00 PM
THE University of Southern Queensland, Springfield will be hosting an online series of workshops facilitated by television and radio expert Dr Ashley Jones.

The workshops, which will run for one hour on a Thursday for four weeks, will cover a variety of topics ranging from media fundamentals, audio technical work, the influence of media, camera and production management.

The workshops are something Dr Jones is looking forward to launching on May 7 and hopes will help with the current education situation.

"The aim of the workshops is to help teaching staff, students and indeed parents to be able to work with current materials," he said.

"It's practical and we're working through, for example, how a video camera works right through to shot composition, very practical things and hopefully it will help students with the information they need to know.

"And it will also help to support teachers because sometimes media isn't their specialty.

"It really is about making it an easier learning journey."

Dr Jones said the program was an extension of workshops that are usually held on campus.

"We have been delivery similar kind of things on campus like school visits," he said.

"We found it is a great way for students to be aware of university and it seems to be a fairly natural progression towards doing it in an online space."

To register to participate in the workshops visit usq.edu.au

learning from home virtual workshop
Ipswich Queensland Times

