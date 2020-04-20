Virgin Australia expected to go into voluntary administration

Virgin Australia is expected to go into voluntary administration, with an announcement imminent on the future of the beleaguered airline.

Virgin Australia is expected to go into voluntary administration, with an announcement imminent on the future of the beleaguered airline.

Virgin Australia is expected to go into voluntary administration, with an announcement imminent on the future of the beleaguered airline.

Sources close to the airline said senior figures had been locked down in meetings all Monday but were unable to find a solution to keep the company afloat.

The business has sought financial help from a variety of sources but it is understood the board of directors are preparing to hand the company over to administrators.

It is currently battling to handle $5 billion in debt and has been rocked by the financial impacts of COVID-19.

More to come