Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Virgin Australia is expected to go into voluntary administration, with an announcement imminent on the future of the beleaguered airline.
Virgin Australia is expected to go into voluntary administration, with an announcement imminent on the future of the beleaguered airline.
Business

Virgin Australia expected to go into voluntary administration

by Kieran Rooney
20th Apr 2020 5:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Virgin Australia is expected to go into voluntary administration, with an announcement imminent on the future of the beleaguered airline.

Sources close to the airline said senior figures had been locked down in meetings all Monday but were unable to find a solution to keep the company afloat.

The business has sought financial help from a variety of sources but it is understood the board of directors are preparing to hand the company over to administrators.

It is currently battling to handle $5 billion in debt and has been rocked by the financial impacts of COVID-19.

More to come

airlines air travel business coronavirus editors picks outbreak pandemic virgin airlines virgin australia voluntary administration

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Flat burnt out mess': Reverend describes Hiroshima horror

        premium_icon 'Flat burnt out mess': Reverend describes Hiroshima horror

        News He was just 18 years old when he joined the Army in the last year of World War II.

        46 more fines as coronavirus breaches pass $1.5 million

        premium_icon 46 more fines as coronavirus breaches pass $1.5 million

        Health Police issue $60,000 in fines over past 24 hours

        IN COURT: Full names of 14 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 14 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        No Jobkeeper payments for council staff

        premium_icon No Jobkeeper payments for council staff

        News Council said none of its staff has been stood down