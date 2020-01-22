Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

VIDEO: Woman police would like to speak to about bike crash

by Emily Halloran
22nd Jan 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE would like to speak to this woman in relation to a bicycle crash in Coolangatta which left a toddler with severe dental injuries.

A cyclist stopped momentarily after colliding with the young girl in Queen Elizabeth Park about 6pm on Sunday, December 29, but left soon after without leaving their contact details.

Havana Padua Eleuterio’s front teeth were pushed 95 per cent into her gums. Picture: Supplied
Havana Padua Eleuterio’s front teeth were pushed 95 per cent into her gums. Picture: Supplied

Penny Padua Eleuterio says her daughter Havana is still bleeding from her mouth a month after the crash.

"(Her teeth) were pushed 95 per cent into her gums," she said.

"We have to wait a month to see if they need to be surgically removed.

"The poor little thing is asking me every day what's happened to her teeth and she's waking up with blood all around her mouth due to her gums bleeding."

The Padua Eleuterio family. Picture: Glenn Hampson.
The Padua Eleuterio family. Picture: Glenn Hampson.

PENNY PADUA ELEUTERIO: GOLD COAST MOTHER ON A CRUSADE TO FIND CYCLIST WHO COLLIDED WITH HER TODDLER

Havana has had five visits to Dr Michael Chong at The Paediatric Dental Practice in Bundall, who have been covering her dental costs.

Mrs Padua Eleuterio said she hoped the cyclist would come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

Police would like to speak with this woman. Photo: Queensland Police
Police would like to speak with this woman. Photo: Queensland Police
Havana Padua Eleuterio prior to her collision with a cyclist. Picture: Supplied
Havana Padua Eleuterio prior to her collision with a cyclist. Picture: Supplied

More Stories

Show More
accident bike crash caught on camera crime toddler injured

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Retirees vow fight after pension inquiry

        premium_icon Retirees vow fight after pension inquiry

        News Thousands of retired Defence Force personnel are fighting the Federal Government over a deduction taken out of their pensions

        Judicial chaos: Offenders charged while leaving court

        premium_icon Judicial chaos: Offenders charged while leaving court

        News They had just left court, but these people found themselves with another ticket.

        Supermarket giant announces shock exit

        premium_icon Supermarket giant announces shock exit

        Business Kaufland making an 'orderly withdrawal’ from Australia

        Keep up with the locals for the cost of a coffee

        Keep up with the locals for the cost of a coffee

        News Get the best local news from the locals you know