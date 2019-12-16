Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

VIDEO: Sparks fly in wild police chase

by Brianna Morris-Grant
16th Dec 2019 4:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE footage has revealed the terrifying moment a driver sped down the Pacific Motorway losing tyres, bringing up sparks and narrowly missing nearby vehicles.

The Polair vision has been released after the incident last night, which occurred between Coomera and Beenleigh.

At one point the vehicle loses a tyre. Photo: QLD Police
At one point the vehicle loses a tyre. Photo: QLD Police

The vision shows the driver speeding down the motorway, weaving in and out of traffic. The car eventually loses a tire and begins shooting up sparks over the road.

The grey Nissan Patrol was reported stolen from Coolangatta on December 10.

A 29-year-old Greenbank man has now been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He has also been charged with driving of a motor vehicle without a licence, disqualified by Court Order and evasion offence.

A man has now been charged over the offence. Photo: QLD Police
A man has now been charged over the offence. Photo: QLD Police

He was expected to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court today.

car chase editors picks greenbank m1 polair police chase police footage stolen car

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Every drop counts: Dam levels plunge

        premium_icon Every drop counts: Dam levels plunge

        News Ipswich residents are urged to limit their water consumption after dam levels across the region dropped below 60 per cent.

        Teen’s jail visit to brother ends in machete car jacking

        premium_icon Teen’s jail visit to brother ends in machete car jacking

        Crime Weeks after a magistrate gave a teenager bail for an armed car stealing he did an...

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News Olympics would put the regions on the map, says tourism boss.

        Shocking number of Gatton break and enters revealed

        premium_icon Shocking number of Gatton break and enters revealed

        News When the crims have been locked up, their ‘associates’ slip up, providing cops a...