Victory signs another former player

Giancarlo Gallifuoco in action for the Central Coast Mariners.

Melbourne Victory has signed former Central Coast Mariners defender Giancarlo Gallifuoco to bolster its squad ahead of a busy schedule.

Gallifuoco, 26, has signed for the rest of the season, providing cover after last week's sale of Olyroos defender Tommy Deng to Japanese club Urawa Red Diamonds.

He is available for Friday's Melbourne derby at AAMI Park but, with Leigh Broxham and Tim Hoogland likely to return, Victory may save Gallifuoco for its Asian Champions League opener against Thais Chiangrai United on February 11.

It continues Victory's habit of signing former players, with Robbie Kruse, Andrew Nabbout and Marco Rojas all returning to the club this season.

Gallifuoco only made six appearances for Victory in 2015-16 under Kevin Muscat - three in the A-League, two in the Asian Champions League and one FFA Cup game.

Though naturally a defender, Gallifuoco also featured in midfield in making 10 appearances for the Mariners this season, which included a goal.

Gallifuoco was released by the Mariners three days ago - on transfer deadline day.

Victory's upset, drought-breaking Champions League win away to Kashima Antlers leaves interim coach Carlos Salvachua with a golden opportunity, avoiding a Japanese side in the group phase.

Victory also faces Seoul (away, February 18) and Beijing Guoan (home, March 3), before the return legs in Group E.