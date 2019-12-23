‘Very violent’ thug assaulted partner over hair brush, food

A MAN dragged his partner out of the house and tried to push her in a pool twice after a heated argument.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty in Rockhampton ­Magistrates Court on ­December 16 to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Mark Platt said police were called to a Mount Morgan residence about 11.30am on December 15 and the defendant was yelling inside the house.

He said when police ­entered the house, the ­defendant was on the phone, crying.

Mr Platt said the defendant and his partner had argued over a brush and the defendant dragged her outside.

"He tried to push her in the pool," he said.

Mr Platt said he did this twice and broke a strap on her shirt.

He said the defendant had gone inside and called police.

The defendant was on ­parole at the time.

Defence lawyer Caitin Shannon-Dear said her client had been addressing his anger management issues.

"He was intoxicated at the time," she said.

The court heard he was on parole for an assault ­occasioning bodily harm after he assaulted his partner for eating his food he had in the fridge.

The assault involved punches to the head which ­resulted her falling to the ground where he continued to assault her, kicking her.

Magistrate Cameron Press said the defendant had a very bad domestic violence history.

"Your history demonstrates you are a violent man and you breach orders as you see fit," he said.

Mr Press ordered the ­defendant to a six month prison term with parole eligibility on January 16, 2020.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.