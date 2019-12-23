‘Very violent’ thug assaulted partner over hair brush, food
A MAN dragged his partner out of the house and tried to push her in a pool twice after a heated argument.
The 20-year-old pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 16 to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.
Police prosecutor Mark Platt said police were called to a Mount Morgan residence about 11.30am on December 15 and the defendant was yelling inside the house.
He said when police entered the house, the defendant was on the phone, crying.
Mr Platt said the defendant and his partner had argued over a brush and the defendant dragged her outside.
"He tried to push her in the pool," he said.
Mr Platt said he did this twice and broke a strap on her shirt.
He said the defendant had gone inside and called police.
The defendant was on parole at the time.
Defence lawyer Caitin Shannon-Dear said her client had been addressing his anger management issues.
"He was intoxicated at the time," she said.
The court heard he was on parole for an assault occasioning bodily harm after he assaulted his partner for eating his food he had in the fridge.
The assault involved punches to the head which resulted her falling to the ground where he continued to assault her, kicking her.
Magistrate Cameron Press said the defendant had a very bad domestic violence history.
"Your history demonstrates you are a violent man and you breach orders as you see fit," he said.
Mr Press ordered the defendant to a six month prison term with parole eligibility on January 16, 2020.
*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.