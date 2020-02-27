Menu
Woodlands at Marburg wedding and events co-ordinator Amber Bryant. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Venue ready to cater to region’s wedding needs

Paige Ashby
27th Feb 2020 5:32 AM
IT’S BEEN more than a year since Woodlands of Marburg reopened its doors and its fast becoming one of the hottest wedding venues in southeast Queensland.

Woodlands of Marburg director David Ritchie said they’ve seen engaged couples from Brisbane to Toowoomba show plenty of interest in the location.

“It’s absolutely growing,” he said.

“It’s obviously a challenge. We’re on over 200 acres, we’ve got about 12 different buildings we have to take care of, a vineyard a half size Olympic swimming pool, there’s never a dull moment.

“Because the place was closed down for nearly a year before we took it over, it’s taken a while for us to sort of get back into people’s consciousness as an option.

“it’s also an amazing just to see the place looking so beautiful. Then all the people that come through and comment on how amazing the place looks is also an instant reward. Then you also get the long term reward of people seeing how photogenic the venue is itself.”

Mr Ritchie said young couples were starting to deviate from the large formal and traditional sit down receptions and are choosing to go for something a little more low key.

“I think most people between 25-35 these days aren’t looking for such a large formal affair for their reception,” he said.

“They’re happy to have their ceremony and then possibly we would open a bar for them and they might put a bar tab on or get people to buy their own drinks, and they may do canapes or finger food of some description.

“The average wedding these days caters for about 80 people and typically they will go for just two course alternate drop or a canape meal offering - they aren’t going for the 200 people receptions anymore.”

It’s located just 20 minutes away from Ipswich and has plenty to offer for both ceremonies and receptions for those who are looking to tie the knot.

“We offer several different ceremony and receptions spaces. We’ve got about six of each,” he said.

“One of the most popular ceremony spots is definitely the huge fig tree at the top of our vineyard, and we’ve always offered that.”

