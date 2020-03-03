Menu
Glass Jar of Vegemite made by Kraft.
Food & Entertainment

ICON ALERT: Vegemite’s flavour is changing

by Shoba Rao
3rd Mar 2020 7:18 AM
Exclusive: Vegemite has undergone another makeover with more salt cut from its original recipe.

The iconic spread's parent company Bega Cheese is releasing a new product with 40 per cent less salt than the original Vegemite.

The new product, known as 'Vegemite 40% Less Salt', replaces another item in the range that only had 25 per cent less salt in it.

Vegemite Senior Marketing Manager Matt Gray told News Corp the new product came after recent data revealed consumers wanted a healthier version of Vegemite.

Many Vegemite fans said they have had changing dietary requirements.

"Our research has indicated that older Australians, as well as families with children are looking to reduce their salt intake," he said.

 

Vegemite has created a new recipe with 40 per cent less salt for health conscious consumers. Picture: Supplied
"Therefore, it was important that we introduced a Vegemite product that all Australians can continue to enjoy - whether it's for breakfast, lunch or tea."

Mr Gray said the new product has been developed in less than 12 months and was rigorously tested.

He confirmed it still has the "mighty Vegemite taste" fans would be familiar with - but it tastes less salty.

"The inspiration for Vegemite 40% Less Salt came from our fans," he said.

"Our expert tasting panel were heavily involved in the research and development phase, and were key to validating that the Vegemite has a great Vegemite taste."

 

Vegemite has created a new recipe with 40 per cent less salt. Picture: Supplied
Bega Cheese took the Vegemite brand back in a $460 million deal from US food giant Mondelez just three years ago.

The new product comes after Vegemite officially became a vegan certified spread by getting approval from Vegan Australia.

Vegemite 40% Less Salt will be available from Coles supermarkets across Australia from today (TUESDAY).

The product will not be available online from the official Vegemite website for fans to buy and send to Vegemite's current international shipping routes to the US, UK and Canada.

It will be available from select independent retailers and other supermarkets in coming weeks.

