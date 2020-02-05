Menu
INFORMATION NEEDED: Police are investigating a car theft in Texas.
Ute theft ends in burn out over the border

Bianca Hrovat
4th Feb 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:42 PM
POLICE are on the hunt for information after a stolen car from Texas was found burned out by the side of the road last week.

The LandCruiser ute was taken from a home on Lennon St after 9.30pm on Thursday, January 23 and driven to New South Wales where it was set on fire and abandoned.

Owners of the ute were away from their home the evening the car was stolen, reporting the missing vehicle at 6am the next morning.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact police and quote police reference number QP2000155913.

Texas police are also appealing to the public for information regarding the owner of a white Ford Falcon with distinct blue pin stripes.

The male driver sped through Greenup St in Texas, clocking in on the speed radar at more than 40km over the 60km/hr limit before moving into New South Wales, where they were spotted driving erratically.

Those with information are encouraged to call the police and quote QP2000227921.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.

