USQ offers free courses during health crisis

IN response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Southern Queensland (USQ) is offering free UpSkill mini courses to support the community.

UpSkill is a suite of online mini courses which involve about 40 hours of learning over four weeks. Learners who successfully complete the optional assessment will receive a digital badge, and the courses can stack up to contribute to a university qualification.

Community members can select one of five free USQ mini courses on offer from today and the course starts on May 11.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie said the pandemic had dealt multiple blows to local families and businesses.

“We all recognise how easy it is to feel overwhelmed by the changes to our lives during this unprecedented time,” Professor Mackenzie said.

“But in changing times one way of shoring up our futures is to build our skills; the more skills we have, the more prepared we are for the changing world.

“USQ has long been a leader in the online, flexible learning space and our UpSkill mini courses are part of a suite of learning options available at the University.

“The courses are flexible, can be done at an individual’s own pace, and are a chance to develop new skills for the changing workforce. They also offer an opportunity to see if they are ready for further study.”

Professor Mackenzie said: “In the most difficult times, opportunities often present themselves.”

“If university study has been something you have always thought of trying, this might be the perfect time to dip your toes in the water,” she said.

Another option is to register and pay for three mini courses and receive one free from the entire range of UpSkill. All up, there are 30 mini courses available to study with more being developed, including the five free courses on offer.

They cover multiple areas of study including marketing, communication, management, business, education, leadership, entrepreneurship, transport and cybersecurity.

Some of the USQ UpSkill courses being offered for free include:

Cybersecurity for non-IT professionals, a course which explores and explains the roles of people in the cyber security field

Creativity in Entrepreneurship, which explores what innovation means, where it comes from, and what is required to bring about innovativeness in organisations.

The Ethical Leadership Path, a course that will teach you how evaluate the ethical position of an industry and organisation

Planning for moving people, a course that provides the key concepts of planning for moving people in an urban and regional context through multimodal integrated transport

Campaigning for Change, a course that will teach you how develop a communication campaign.

Languages and Literary Assessment, a minicourse illustrating how to construct an effective testing instrument for reading assessment.

All courses are fully online and facilitated by USQ academics. These courses usually cost between $675 and $845. The next round of Upskill courses begin on May 11. The free offer is open for six months, which also includes intakes starting July 20 and September 21.

For more info visit: www.usq.edu.au/upskill