Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

US has most virus cases in the world

by Sarah McPhee with wires
27th Mar 2020 9:08 AM

 

The United States now has the most confirmed cases of coronavirus in the world.

The New York Times revealed the shift on Thursday (local time), citing a tally based on its own data gathering.

With at least 81,321 cases of infection, the country of 330 million people passed the virus hot spots of China - where the outbreak began in the city of Wuhan - and Italy to reach the grim milestone.

coronaviruspromo

The US is also now leading the tally on the map of the world's cases created by John Hopkins University in Maryland, which reports 82,404 cases, ahead of China on 81,782 and Italy on 80, 589.

President Donald Trump said he will speak by phone with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later on Thursday night.

More than 500,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 across the globe.

More to come

 

Originally published as US has most virus cases in the world

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 health infection usa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council adviser named ahead of elections

        premium_icon Council adviser named ahead of elections

        News The State Government has appointed an adviser for the incoming Ipswich City Council.

        Real estates in limbo waiting for coronavirus changes

        premium_icon Real estates in limbo waiting for coronavirus changes

        News The real estate industry is waiting with anticipation to find out what plans will...

        The booming industry needing more employees

        premium_icon The booming industry needing more employees

        Business 'If a person has a good work history, there’s opportunities there'

        50 new cases pushes Queensland tally to 493

        50 new cases pushes Queensland tally to 493

        News Death of a Toowoomba man, the state’s second fatality